Cannaland — The metaverse for the world’s medicinal cannabis

Weed, cannabis, marijuana, Kush, Mary Jane — this sacred plant has been named many things since its popularization and for good reason: The flower does a lot for humankind.

While many will associate marijuana with food cravings, laughter and adolescent experiences, the plant’s potent flower has morphed into something more than that. Thanks to the scientific community, marijuana has become a centerpiece in medicinal treatments, alleviating pain and suffering for millions across the globe.

CannaVerse Technologies, a strong advocate for marijuana and its medicinal uses, created Cannaland to leverage Web3 services and blockchain technology to usher cannabis into the virtual world. Cannaland is cultivating the world’s first cannabis-focused metaverse with a vibrant and socially responsible community to achieve this goal.

The grand vision for Cannaland: A one-stop, virtual platform for all things related to cannabis cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, retail sales and consumption. In addition, Cannaland’s metaverse will be paired with a Web2 experience where inclusivity is key — allowing those who may not be comfortable walking into a physical dispensary to make use of its e-commerce and educational opportunities.

Beyond the blood-shot eyes

Cannabis’ turbulent relationship with the United States government stretches as far back as President Nixon’s war on drugs. During this period, the federal government labeled marijuana as a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, the strictest enforcement level, where it still remains today. However, over the last decade, certain states have taken a more lenient stance with marijuana. Interestingly, 19 states allow for full recreational use while another 27 states have some form of decriminalization or medicinal use laws for marijuana in place — only four states still regard it as strictly illegal.

The case for marijuana’s medicinal use is substantiated by several academic studies. According to the Mayo Clinic, an esteemed American academic medical center, certain U.S. states have medicinally legalized marijuana as treatment for:

Alzheimer’s disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

HIV/AIDS

Crohn’s disease

Epilepsy and seizures

Glaucoma

Multiple sclerosis and muscle spasms

Severe and chronic pain

Severe nausea or vomiting caused by cancer treatment

According to a post by Harvard Health Publishing, a large part of marijuana’s allure is its clear advantage over opiates for pain control, since it’s impossible to overdose on and far less addictive, as well as its ability to substitute for typical over-the-counter drugs like Ibuprofen (Advil) or Naproxen (Aleve) for people needing alternatives.

A testimony from a cannabis neurology patient depicts the healing prowess of medical marijuana in great clarity:

“I have tried many different forms of relief: massage, chiropractors, physical therapy and over-the-counter medications such as Ibuprofen and Naproxen, both which gave me an upset stomach after standard doses. […] I began using medical marijuana [in December 2017]. I do not feel any side effects. These pills stop the spasms in my lower back, and I can fall asleep and stay asleep. The best part is I can now go dancing with my wife, and it doesn’t hurt as much.”

Cannaland: A one-stop shop

Cannaland’s vision is to offer deeply immersive cannabis experiences, where virtual neighborhoods and communities exist that allow residents to shop, go to concerts, attend comedy shows or stop by their local cannabis consumption lounge for a virtual toke.

Aside from a virtual meet-up hub, Cannaland also aims to become a centerpiece in business-to-business and business-to-consumer activities — a gigantic, digital marketplace for all things cannabis. Picture walking down a street with a near-endless list of cannabis stores, meet-up spots, entertainment lounges and cannabis-based events — that is the goal for Cannaland.

Providing monetary infrastructure is the Cannaland Token (CNLT), which will act as the primary currency for transactions in its metaverse. In the longer term, Cannaland aims to offer its residents lifelike shopping experiences through products like the Cannacard, which will act like an American Express travelers’ check in the Cannaland metaverse.

Operating at the intersection of disruptive technology and cannabis culture, Cannaland is gearing up to be a direct gateway for patients, enthusiasts and businesses to access a never-before-seen virtual world for all things cannabis.

