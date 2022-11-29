Can’t Find ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount Plus? We Got You Covered

We went straight to the horse’s mouth for this one. According to Paramount Plus, the hit Western drama isn’t currently streaming on Paramount Plus due to streaming rights.

So, where does that leave fans who want to keep up with Season 5? That part is easy. You’ll have to get Paramount Network either via a cable provider or a streaming service that allows you to add the network so you can watch shows in real time. Check out Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, fuboTV, Philo, or DIRECT STREAM.