October 4, 1937 ~ November 24, 2022

Carol Ann (Cain) Headley of Lee’s Summit went to be with her Lord and savior Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, Thanksgiving Day. Her family is thankful for the 85 years she lived and loved, serving her family, friends, and students.

Services will be Monday, Dec. 5, at First Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit, with visitation at 10 a.m. and her Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.

A graveside service will be in Butler, Missouri at the Oak Hill Cemetery, 715 E. Mill Street, at 2 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions made in her name to the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation, 301 NE Tudor Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO 64086.

Carol Ann was born October 4, 1937 to William H. and Fairy Cain of Butler, MO. She had one older brother, Billy Gene Cain. Carol loved growing up in Butler and attending school with her good friends through her graduation from Butler High School in 1955. She was active in the band, choir, and cheerleading, and it was at a basketball game she met her future husband, Bruce Headley of Rich Hill. Carol began nurse’s training at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City after graduation, and Bruce began working for Hallmark Cards. One year later, they were married. They welcomed two daughters into the family – Kimberley Ann and Sandee Gail. Carol then went back to college, attending Central Missouri State University, obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1970.

She began her 25-year teaching career that year at Glendale Elementary in Independence, MO. After two years, the family moved from Independence to Oak Grove, MO and Carol was hired to teach at Greenwood Elementary School in Lee’s Summit. A few years later, she transferred to Mason Elementary School. While at Mason, she earned her Master’s Degree in Reading. She then obtained certification to teach Learning Disabilities, and when Prairie View Elementary was built, she transferred there and taught Special Reading and Learning Disabilities.

She retired from teaching in 1996, but continued to tutor students in reading, as well as preparing adults for the U.S. Citizenship test. She truly loved helping students achieve success and fulfill their dreams, so much so that she mentored a special young woman at Mother’s Refuge through her pregnancy, citizenship, and college coursework.

In her retirement, Carol loved spending time with her four grandchildren, reading, celebrating all special occasions, and going on short, fun excursions all around the Kansas City area. She was their special fan, attending their performances, games, concerts, and events. She and Bruce loved life in the country and travelling to Colorado and Branson. Carol was also very interested in genealogy, which led her to membership in The Daughters of the American Revolution (Prairie Chapter) in Lee’s Summit, as well as Daughters of the American Colonists. She was a patriot at heart. Carol continued to volunteer in her later years for John Knox Village and sing in their choirs, as well as tutoring English Language Learners and volunteering for Lee’s Summit CARES.

She was preceded in death by her parents William H. and Fairy Cain and her brother Billy G. Cain.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years Ralph Bruce Headley; daughters Kim Fritchie (Kent) and Sandee McMillin (Bob); grandchildren Holly Dahn (Casey), Natalie Santhuff (Clint), Bobby McMillin (Denea), and Mallory Pulliam (Camden); great grandchildren Lance and Reece Dahn, Carson, Miles, and Scarlett Santhuff, Mason and Brynlee McMillin, and Hudson, Hallie, and Brooks Pulliam.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64149 P. 816-761-6272