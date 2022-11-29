‘Champion of human rights’: Meghan to speak on ‘power of women’





Meghan Markle will speak on the “power of women” at a lavish charity event in the US tonight which has seen guests pay $5,000 for a table for ten. The event, named ‘The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan’ will involve the Duchess of Sussex, who lives in California with her husband Prince Harry, interviewed on stage by Rabbi Sandy Sasso, the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judiasm movement.

The event is being organised by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana – a non-profit body which helps local woman experiencing hardship or disadvantage. The online description for it states: “Women’s Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, to Indianapolis. “The Duchess is a mother, feminist, and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures. Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, will serve as moderator for the evening. “Rabbi Sandy Sasso is the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist movement and previously served at Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis.

“Tables for Power of Women are available for purchase to groups and organizations that support the mission of Women’s Fund.” By appearing at tonight’s event, Meghan will be following in the footsteps of other high-profile celebrities, with previous keynote speakers including former First Lady Michelle Obama. In 2020, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry joined New York-based Harry Walker Agency, which also represents the Obamas and the Clintons. Many high-profile friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also clients of the agency, including Harry’s environmentalist friend Jane Goodall and Oprah Winfrey as well as Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams. READ MORE: ‘Going to cut that out’ Meghan breaks into song on her final episode

She spoke to talk show host and TV producer Andy Cohen, comedian Trevor Noah and director, producer and screenwriter Judd Apatow. Meghan noted how men can play an impactful role in the collective effort to move beyond stereotypes, pointing out their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers. The Duchess of Sussex looked at how we can “change our thinking” and go beyond the “limits” of the archetypes she has previously discussed. She particularly noted the significance of gender stereotypes “that keep us really limited,” using the examples: women are “weak, emotional or oversensitive” and men are “overbearing and dominant”.