China ‘fighting a losing battle’ as zero Covid likened to Ukraine





Ant-lockdown protests have broken out across China against the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian covid measures. Political commentator Quentin Letts believes that Xi Jinping has backed himself into a corner of China’s “zero Covid” policy.

Mr Letts told Good Morning Britain: “There’s a very good piece in The Telegraph today, by Sherelle Jacobs saying that this zero-tolerance Covid approach by China has become China’s version of the Ukraine war. “They’re not going to win this thing and President Xi has got himself into a terrible corner. “And it’s very difficult to see how his authority is improved He added “But the ultimate sort of political reality of this political physics is that freedom will out and the Chinese authorities are fighting a losing battle.” READ MORE: Russia pundit demands ‘children’ sent to front to avoid having to pay pensions to widows

In China, some anti-virus restrictions were eased Monday in a possible effort to defuse public anger following the weekend protests in at least eight cities. But the ruling Communist Party shows no signs of dropping its “zero Covid” strategy, which has confined millions of people to their homes in an attempt to isolate every infection. Authorities have ordered mass testing and imposed other controls in areas across China following a spike in infections. Most protesters complain about excessive restrictions, but some turned their anger at Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s.

During one protest a crowd in Shanghai on Saturday chanted, "Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!" Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has offered a vision of "robust pragmatism" in standing up to global competitors like China, as he signalled an "evolutionary leap" in British foreign policy. In his first major foreign policy speech, Mr Sunak indicated to international dignitaries and business leaders on Monday that he would set a fresh direction for the UK's place in the world, after the premierships of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Mr Johnson and Ms Truss were seen as taking more combative approaches with allies such as the French president Emmanuel Macron, but in his speech Mr Sunak balanced his thinking on China and Russia with a promise of better relations with Europe amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said: “Russia is challenging the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. China is consciously competing for global influence using all the levers of state power. “In the face of these challenges, short-termism or wishful thinking will not suffice. We can’t depend on Cold War arguments or approaches, or mere sentimentality about our past.” Describing the need for an “evolutionary leap” in British strategy, he said it would require “being stronger in defending our values and the openness on which our prosperity depends”. “It means delivering a stronger economy at home, as the foundation of our strength abroad. And it means standing up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.





