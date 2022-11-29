Circle P Ranch Supply hopes to help pets in need this holiday

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Circle P Ranch Supply in Odessa is hoping to help local animal rescue groups and shelters this holiday season and is asking for a little help from the community to help care for the animals in need.

A Christmas tree in the store is decorated with photos of animals from area shelters in need of a forever home. Each photo ornament has information about each hopeful pet and store employees are encouraging those wanting to adopt to schedule some time this season to meet with the potential pets to see if they might be a good fit for your family. Employees said the animals just want a safe place to call home.

The store is also encouraging people to help in other ways if adopting is not an option and is collecting monetary donations at the register. The Circle P team said it will also accept donations such as food, bowls, collars, pet shampoo, or blankets and towels.

If you want to donate or check out the Christmas tree bedecked for a great cause, you’ll find it at 6200 Golder Avenue.