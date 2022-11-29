Clarence Gilyard Jr dead: Top Gun and Die Hard star dies aged 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr was best known for his roles in Matlock, Top Gun and Die Hard. The 66-year-old actor, also a film and theatre professor at UNLV College of Fine Arts, is said to have died after a long illness.
In a statement seen by Variety, UNLV film chair Heather Addison said: “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him.
“Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years.
“We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”
Tributes have flooded in for the late actor on Twitter.
Jason Smith wrote: “Oh my goodness. Clarence Gilyard Jr. Die Hard, Top Gun. Legendary roles. Legendary career. And a beloved UNLV professor. R.I.P.”
Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook typed: “Sad to learn of the passing of Professor Clarence Gilyard.
“A terrific actor, too, whom of course played Theo in #DieHard, a surviving character I brought back in my Die Hard 6.
“Sending thoughts and prayers to his family at this time. #clarencegilyard.”
Clarence went on to appear in 1988 action film Die Hard as Theo, a criminal computer expert.
In 1989, he began a regular gig on primetime television Matlock playing Conrad McMasters.
As well as this, he starred as Reverend Bruce Barnes Left Behind: The Movie and its sequel, Left Behind II: Tribulation Force.
He began another long-time co-starring role opposite Chuck Norris on Walker, Texas Ranger, in 1993.
The actor later took time out of his on-screen career to teach in 2006.
He was an associate professor in the College of Fine Arts – Department of Theatre at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
In his personal life, he was married twice and had six children.
His first marriage to Catherine Dutko ended in divorce, and he married his second wife Elena, in 2001.
