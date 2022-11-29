Cliff Richard addresses retirement plans

Sir Cliff Richard is releasing another Christmas album this year titled, Christmas With Cliff. He joined This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday’s ITV show to discuss his future in music and touched on the strain it has on his voice.

Phillip asked: “You will never retire though, you say that you might stop but you will never retire.”

Addressing whether has any plans of retiring, Sir Cliff replied: “Yeah, I feel that retirement, we have all known artists who retire, they make four or five comebacks.

“And every time I hear someone making a comeback I am thinking, ‘They have run out of money’ so I don’t want anyone to say that about me.

“So I thought if I stop, it means I can stop working for a couple of years and then phone my management and say how about the Albert Hall for a couple of weeks.

