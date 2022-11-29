Climate activists claim to have targeted 900 SUVs

The group said they said targeted SUVs in Britain, other European countries, as well as New York in the United States. This includes almost 140 vehicles in London, 121 in Leeds, 20 in Dundee and 60 in Bristol.
The Tyre Exingushers said in a statement: “Last night (the evening of Monday November 28 and early morning of Tuesday November 29), citizens in eight countries deflated tyres on nearly 900 polluting SUVs.
“This is the biggest coordinated global action against high-carbon vehicles in history, with many more to come.”
The climate group first emerged in March and claims to have deflated more than 10,000 vehicles in cities around the world.
In early September, they claimed to have “disarmed” 600 SUVs in nine countries, and at the time said their goal was “10,000 SUVs deflated by Christmas.”
The Tyre Extinguishers have also claimed to be aware of around 100 similar groups around the world taking similar measures but the group is not in direct contact with them.
They said their reasons for deflating tyres were that SUVs are a “climate disaster” and “cause air pollution” as well as being “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.
The group left yellow leaflets on vehicles targeted explaining: “ATTENTION – your gas guzzler kills.”
Part of their leaflet read: “We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car.
“We did this because driving around urban areas in your massive vehicle has huge consequences for others.
“Car companies try and convince us we need massive cars. But SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our climate.
“SUVs are the second-largest cause of the global rise in carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade – more than the entire aviation industry.”
The group has previously said its goal is to “make it impossible to own an SUV in the world’s urban areas.”
They also wish for “pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence” as well as “massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.”
They added: “But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers’ action will continue.”
Marion Walker, a spokesperson for the Tyre Extinguishers, said: “We want to show that anyone, everywhere, can take climate action to end the dominance of massive cars in the world’s cities.
“All they need is a leaflet and a lentil. Our movement will continue to grow – once the idea is out there, it can’t be stopped.”
