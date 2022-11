CoD: Warzone 2 Perk Packages Are Bugged, And One Perk Gives Tons

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched just two weeks ago with plenty of fresh changes, but as can often be expected with new live-service titles, the battle royale sequel came packaged with a few bugs. Currently, the game’s perk packages for custom loadouts are bugged, so players might not be playing with the perks they intended on using, and one specific perk is handing out some valuable free intel.

Unlike Warzone 1, perks are no longer available as ground loot or available to customize for a player’s personal loadout. Perks follow Modern Warfare 2’s perk package system, and these are only available as preset packages for loadout drops in Warzone 2. However, players have discovered they’re grabbing their loadout drop and not getting the perk package they assigned to their custom loadouts.



<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Call%20Of%20Duty%3A%20Warzone%202%20Review”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/23\/cc45a5e7-9718-4969-9e1e-505c1678efa6\/Review_ModernWarfareWarzone2_20221122_V3_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/23\/cc45a5e7-9718-4969-9e1e-505c1678efa6\/Review_ModernWarfareWarzone2_20221122_V3_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/23\/cc45a5e7-9718-4969-9e1e-505c1678efa6\/Review_ModernWarfareWarzone2_20221122_V3_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/23\/cc45a5e7-9718-4969-9e1e-505c1678efa6\/Review_ModernWarfareWarzone2_20221122_V3_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/23\/cc45a5e7-9718-4969-9e1e-505c1678efa6\/Review_ModernWarfareWarzone2_20221122_V3_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/11\/23\/cc45a5e7-9718-4969-9e1e-505c1678efa6\/Review_ModernWarfareWarzone2_20221122_V3_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Review

As shown in a video by YouTuber JGOD, Warzone 2’s perk packages are currently bugged in the loadout drops. Players are selecting a custom loadout with one perk package, but the game is giving them a completely different set of perks. There doesn’t seem to be a fix for the inaccurate custom loadout perks, but JGOD tested that the default loadout options are giving the correct perks, so players will want to grab a default package to get the perks they need.

The Birdseye perk is also a very overpowered perk to use in Warzone 2, as players have discovered it gives out tons of free UAVs over the course of a match. As explained by JGOD, players with the Birdseye perk equipped will receive a UAV anytime one is called on the entire map. So, Birdseye players are benefiting every time an opponent or a teammate calls in a UAV. This benefit doesn’t just work with the UAV killstreak, as Birdseye will also trigger a UAV for the player when anyone activates a UAV Tower on the map.

It’s uncertain if the current benefits of Birdseye is another perk bug, or if this is an intentional function of the perk, which is simply described as a perk that provides UAV and Radar pings to reveal the enemy’s direction. The Modern Warfare 2 version of the perk doesn’t give out intel from enemy UAVs, but if the perk is working as intended in battle royale, it might receive a nerf in the future as players are starting to abuse Birdseye to receive tons of intel. This is a very powerful perk for late-game scenarios, and it can be equipped by using one of the default loadout packages.

In addition to the loadout drop public event, players can also get a free loadout drop by completing one of Al Mazrah’s Strongholds, and here we have a full guide to Warzone 2 and DMZ Strongholds. Many players are currently chasing Warzone 2’s most difficult feat of obtaining a tactical nuke, which requires five consecutive wins and a grueling in-game quest to assemble a nuke.