CoD: Warzone 2 Perk Packages Are Bugged, And One Perk Gives Tons

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched just two weeks ago with plenty of fresh changes, but as can often be expected with new live-service titles, the battle royale sequel came packaged with a few bugs. Currently, the game’s perk packages for custom loadouts are bugged, so players might not be playing with the perks they intended on using, and one specific perk is handing out some valuable free intel.
Unlike Warzone 1, perks are no longer available as ground loot or available to customize for a player’s personal loadout. Perks follow Modern Warfare 2’s perk package system, and these are only available as preset packages for loadout drops in Warzone 2. However, players have discovered they’re grabbing their loadout drop and not getting the perk package they assigned to their custom loadouts.