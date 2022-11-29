Cody Gakpo: Man Utd closing on PSV and Netherlands forward?

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Cody Gakpo’s agents as they look to swoop for the PSV star.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dealt a major blow in his search for his new club after leaving Manchester United, with Bayern Munich ruling out the prospect of signing him.

Chris Wilder has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant Queens Park Rangers job.

THE TIMES

The departure of Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli from the club is being seen as a serious blow to attempts to revive the European Super League.

DAILY MIRROR

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says that if Belgium discover who is ‘leaking’ information about alleged bust-ups within their squad then they will immediately be banished.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘still working’ on a deal to lure Harry Kane from Tottenham with the England skipper set to decide on his future after the World Cup.

Manchester United transfer targets Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong could cost the club up to £65m this winter, according to reports.

Juventus may be forced into a fire sale that would have Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal interested.

Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony has remarkably claimed that the air conditioning at World Cup stadiums has made him sick.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard have denied rumours of a major rift in the Belgium squad despite a frank exchange between players during a team meeting.

THE ATHLETIC

Christian Pulisic has been taken to hospital with an abdominal injury after hurting himself scoring the winning goal of the game for the United States against Iran.