Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 EBR-14 Breakdown

The Call of Duty franchise has some pretty infamous metas, from the original Modern Warfare 2‘s akimbo Model 1887s, to Black Ops‘ M16, there have been some insanely overpowered weapons over the years. Thankfully, at least for the most part, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has managed to avoid having one dominant meta during its first few weeks of launch. Aside from Modern Warfare 2‘s M4, there has been a pretty level playing field, and the EBR-14 marksman rifle is a pretty great choice overall.

Despite its smaller maps and its faster movement speed, sniping has always been popular in the Call of Duty franchise. Over the last few entries, developers have started adding a few more long-range options for sniping fans, and that includes the newer marksman rifle and battle rifle categories that go alongside the traditional sniper rifle offerings. Available from the get-go, the EBR-14 is a remarkable long-range option that stays powerful long after the rest of the category has been unlocked.

The Best Modern Warfare 2 EBR-14 Attachments and Builds

While the EBR-14 is available from the moment players boot up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, all of its attachments are not. To unlock all the EBR-14’s attachments, players will first need to level up the EBR to its max rank of 16. After that, players will have unlocked the SO-14, which is the only other weapon on that platform. To unlock all the EBR’s attachments, they’ll also need to fully level up the SO-14, which could take some time.

If players want to maximize their time and just stick with the EBR-14, however, there are still a few builds that’ll deliver enough of a punch. Players will first want to equip the 22″ Boremaster Barrel, which greatly increases the weapon’s recoil control and its bullet velocity. This makes repeat firing much more accurate, as players will be less hampered by recoil. From there, players will want to equip the Cronen EM55 rear grip, as it drastically increases flinch resistance. Equipping the FTAC Valor Stock is another good idea, as it increases aiming stability and recoil control quite a bit. The SO-90 Factory Stock also does the same job, but its stat boosts are much lower.

From here, players have quite a few options for their remaining two attachment slots. For those wanting increased bullet velocity, damage range, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression, the Polarfire-S muzzle is always a good choice. Though an underbarrel attachment isn’t necessary, the Lockgrip Precision-40 is solid, reducing recoil again while also offering some hip fire accuracy and aim walking steadiness, which are two areas the current EBR-14 class doesn’t excel in. Of course, there’s also the option to add an optic sight to the weapon, which longer-range players will almost certainly want to do. For close-range battles, the Cronen Mini Pro is a good option, and for longer-range firefights, any of the sniper scopes will do. A hybrid sight is also a good choice for the EBR-14, allowing it to flourish in both close-range and long-range skirmishes.

Once players have unlocked and fully leveled up the SO-14, they can start equipping some of the EBR-14’s best attachments. The biggest downside of the EBR-14 is its low mobility and handling, but the SO R55 Adaptor stock should combat this, increasing sprint speed, crouch movement speed, and aim down sight speed. The FSS Gen.7 rear grip pairs well with the stock, also increasing aim down sight speed and offering greatly increased sprint to fire speed. The SZ Bullseye Optic should also be unlocked now, giving players a great mid-range scope capable of 6x magnification.

