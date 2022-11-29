Cork man renting trees to help the environment

Currently sitting out in a lot and soaking up the winter sun, a cluster of Christmas trees are at the ready to be dispatched to homes across Cork.

For many of the fir trees gathered in Mahon Industrial Park, it won’t be their first time getting decked out in lights and decorations and spending the festive season in a Corkonian’s front room.

After a hugely successful first year in 2021, Cork-based Christmastree.ie is once again offering Pot Grown Christmas Trees to rent and to buy, an eco-friendly choice that allows you to take home a living tree for Christmas and give it a life beyond the end of the festive season.

Business owner Colm Crowley said he has been in the Christmas tree business for 25 years, but last year decided to do something different, and take a chance on a more sustainable venture.

“I’m selling Christmas trees 25 years. I have a memory like an elephant, and I can always remember the customers and the gorgeous tree I’m selling them, and then I’m collecting this really sad-looking tree in January. I was thinking it would be nice if the tree lived on a bit longer,” he said.

Instead of cutting down a tree for Christmas, and leaving it only fit for a compost heap come January, Christmastree.ie’s potted trees can be reused year after year, and are replanted into the ground or larger pots during the intervening months “It takes 14 years to grow a tree, so for it to last more than one Christmas, I think that’s very satisfying,” says Colm, adding that a longer a tree is kept alive, the more CO2 it can absorb from the atmosphere.

Rental trees are the hardy Norway Spruce variety, which Colm says are a “lovely traditional tree” that are also very easy to manage “The variety of the rentals is Norway Spruce, because they’re easier to manage and they’re just a lovely traditional tree. They’re the tree that people put up in the 80’s. so it’s kind of bringing a bit of nostalgia back as well,” he said.

The only two things that anyone interested in a rented tree has to keep in mind is keeping it well watered, and keeping it well away from heat.

“We just tell people to water regularly, that would be the big one,” said Colm, as each tree needs around a litre of water per day.

“And as they’re going indoors, too much heat could kill them,” he added, advising that rented trees should be kept away from radiators or fireplaces.

Colm’s trees are rented out for a fixed three-week period, to give them the best chance of survival.

“It’s 3 weeks max. We were looking at what other countries were doing like the UK and Germany and America, and they all said three weeks would be maximum indoors if you want the tree to survive,” he said.

Last year Colm rented out 100 potted trees as an initial trial, which he said was “very successful”. The majority of trees survived, and many renters became rather fond of their living Christmas guests.

Colm said around 20% of people decided to hold on to their potted trees in January and replant them in their own gardens, with others coming up with some creative names for trees they hoped to rent again year after year – Woody, Noelle and Spruce Springsteen being particular favourites.

Rented trees which were returned after last Christmas have spent the summer replanted in West Cork, being pruned and pampered, and soaking up the sunshine.

Now back in their pots, Cork’s Pot Grown Christmas Trees are lined up and ready to be rented in Mini Storage in Mahon Industrial Park (having moved from Christmastree.ie’s previous location at Blackrock Hurling Club).

Customers can collect their potted tree from the lot in Mahon, or have their tree delivered if living in Cork city or suburbs.

In terms of size, rental trees currently range from between 3ft to 5ft, but as the potted trees continue to grow, Colm expects to be able to offer trees as tall as seven or eight feet in time.

The price depends on the height of the tree, but as a general rule of thumb, the rental price of a tree is half the cost of buying it.

A 3ft rental tree costs €30, along with a €15 deposit which is returned when the tree is brought back in January, while a 5ft tree is €50, with a €25 deposit.

Colm said that demand for Cork Pot Grown Christmas Trees is “huge” again this year, as they have had an influx of orders since they launched on the website in September.

“I suspect we’ll probably be sold out by the first week in December. Everyone seems to be on board, they love the idea. The Christmas tree doesn’t get thrown out, it keeps the tree alive, there’s something lovely about it,” he said.

Pot Grown Christmas Trees can be rented from Christmastree.ie from 8-12 of December until 2 January.

For more information visit www.christmastree.ie