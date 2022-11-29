Covid lab’s false negatives could have led to 20 deaths

A lab blunder that saw tens of thousands of Covid-19 cases reported as negative may have led to 20 deaths. New estimates from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) suggest people died after an error at a facility in Wolverhampton. The error meant that 39,000 people were not told to isolate when they should have, according to the organisation.

Most of these cases were recorded in the south of England.

UKHSA officials have estimated that the failure to notify positive cases led to another 55,000 cases in the area between September 2 and October 12 2021.

Under their calculations, each positive individual would have gone on to infect another two on average.

And this would have led to approximately 680 additional hospital admissions “that may not otherwise have occurred”.

