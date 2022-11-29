Categories
Cramer’s lightning round: I like Morgan Stanley over SoFi


Morgan Stanley: “That’s the kind of stock that we like here. … We are in real companies that make real things, return real capital and Morgan Stanley is one of those.”

Intuitive Surgical Inc: “I’m now even gun-shy on the 50 times earnings and more stocks, because those are not working. … Be very careful.”

AutoZone Inc: “They are still buying back stock. … I like that stock very much.”

Gartner Inc: “Gartner Inc is a very good, solid growth stock.”

SoFi Technologies Inc: “I think this thing is going to make money eventually, but let’s just say that the first bank stock, Morgan Stanley, is a better thing to own.”

Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

