Cruel couple battered their dog before stashing body in suitcase

A cruel couple beat their dog, failed to feed him properly and then dumped his body by a river in a locked suitcase.

A dog walker found the dog’s body in a locked pink suitcase near the Speke and Garston Nature Reserve in Merseyside on January 11.

At Sefton Magistrates Court yesterday, November 28, the pair admitted to three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to Snoop: beating him, failing to provide an adequate diet, and failing to take him to the vet when necessary.

They also pleaded guilty to one count of breaching their duties as people responsible for ensuring the welfare of an animal, reports The Liverpool Echo.

The offences took place between April 1 and December 22, 2021, at the couple’s former home on Winfield Road in Garston, Liverpool.