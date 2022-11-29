Cruel couple battered their dog before stashing body in suitcase

A cruel couple beat their dog, failed to feed him properly and then dumped his body by a river in a locked suitcase.
Christy Hewitt, 21, and Chantelle Duvall-Gregory, 20, abused their two-year-old Belgian Shepherd, Snoop.
A dog walker found the dog’s body in a locked pink suitcase near the Speke and Garston Nature Reserve in Merseyside on January 11.
At Sefton Magistrates Court yesterday, November 28, the pair admitted to three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to Snoop: beating him, failing to provide an adequate diet, and failing to take him to the vet when necessary.
They also pleaded guilty to one count of breaching their duties as people responsible for ensuring the welfare of an animal, reports The Liverpool Echo.
The offences took place between April 1 and December 22, 2021, at the couple’s former home on Winfield Road in Garston, Liverpool.
Wirral RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes said: “The dog was found in a suitcase on the banks of the River Mersey and that’s how these crimes have come to light.
“Chantelle Duvall-Gregory’s name was found on the suitcase.
“It was a dog walker that found Snoop. He was tightly packed into the suitcase on the banks of the River Mersey.
“The dog was found in a reasonable condition, but he was wrapped up.”
Duvall-Gregory, of no fixed abode, and Hewitt, of Parkfield Road in Aigburth, Liverpool, will appear for sentencing at Liverpool Magistrates Court on January 9 2023.
How to report animal cruelty
Contact the RSPCA at 0300 1234 999 between 8am and 7.30 pm if you know of an animal being abused or are concerned for the welfare of an animal.
Visit the charity’s website by clicking here for details on various animal welfare situations and what you can do to help.
Source link