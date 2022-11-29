Curious How Many Holiday/Christmas Movies Are Filmed in WA State?

Are There Any Christmas Movies Filmed in Washington State?

Yes, there are and as your holiday itch for Christmas-themed movies begins to grow stronger, there is a handful filmed right here in Washington State. The Hallmark Channel always drops new holiday films, this December is no different. On December 2nd a new Christmas film featuring Leavenworth, Washington can be watched.

What Holiday Films Feature Washington State?

Sleepless in Seattle

This holiday favorite from June 25th, 1993 features specific Seattle landmarks in the film including Pike Place Market, the Sorrento Hotel, Alki Beach, the Fremont Bridge, SeaTac Airport, the Dahlia Lounge, and several 1st Avenue shops.

Christmas for Holly

This Hallmark film made its debut on December 9th, 2012, about a little girl who stopped talking due to the death of her Mother in a tragic accident. It was filmed in Friday Harbor, the largest town on San Juan Island in Washington State.

Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas

This is a brand new Hallmark movie set to drop on December 8th, 2022 was filmed in Leavenworth, Washington. One of the most magical places on earth during the Christmas season and beyond. This movie is based on a weather forecaster who is tasked with hosting a special event on tv with a morning show host but things immediately begin falling apart or as most rom-coms go, falling into place. For those familiar with the area, it will be a treat to see local sites as the majority of the movie was filmed in and near Leavenworth, Washington.

Take Advantage of Watching “Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” in Leavenworth

Leavenworth Chamber Marketing Director Jessica Stoller says there will be a free live streaming of “Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” at the Leavenworth Festhalle at 8 p.m., Dec. 2.

