Cyber Monday 2022: Best Blu-ray Boxed Set Deals — Save on

Looking to gift a big boxed set to the pop culture-obsessed in your life? Cyber Monday is the best time to “Add to cart” with so many deep discounts and all sorts of Blu-ray sets.
We rounded up the best deals on Blu-ray boxed sets for popular TV shows and movies with prices starting at just $12. We’re talking about complete series sets of Hannibal, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more with up to a whopping 67 percent off boxed sets. In fact, you can get the first four seasons of Yellowstone for 52 percent off its list price.
Meanwhile, you can also pre-order the complete season set of Better Call Saul (drops on December 6) for $151, or $65 off — that’s a 30 percent savings.
In addition, we even gathered deals on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD discs from the Criterion Collection — if you want to give a gift that an arthouse film fan will love for the holidays.
TV Shows
- Avatar — The Last Airbender: The Complete Series, $19 (was $45), amazon.com
- Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection (includes 1883), $85 (was $112), amazon.com
- Hannibal: The Complete Series, $34 (was $40), amazon.com
- Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons, $55 (was $91), amazon.com
- Spartacus: The Complete Series, $26 (was $75), amazon.com
- The Pacific, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
- Battlestar Galactica: The Definitive Collection, $67 (was $80), amazon.com
- The Magicians: The Complete Series, $70 (was $83), amazon.com
- Entourage: The Complete Series, $119 (was $180), amazon.com
- Boardwalk Empire: The Complete Series, $71 (was $120), amazon.com
- Fringe: The Complete Series, $83 (was $113), amazon.com
- Breaking Bad: The Complete Series, $101 (was $161), amazon.com
- Better Call Saul: The Complete Series (pre-order), $151 (was $216), amazon.com
- Supernatural: The Complete Series, $182 (was $300), amazon.com
Criterion Collection
- WALL•E (4K Ultra HD), $25 (was $50), amazon.com
- Lost Highway (4K Ultra HD), $25 (was $50), amazon.com
- Malcolm X (4K Ultra HD), $25 (was $50), amazon.com
- Raging Bull (4K Ultra HD), $25 (was $50), amazon.com
- Mulholland Dr. (4K Ultra HD), $25 (was $50), amazon.com
- Citizen Kane (4K Ultra HD), $25 (was $29), amazon.com
- Double Indemnity (4K Ultra HD), $25 (was $50), amazon.com
- The Complete Monterey Pop Festival, $35 (was $70), amazon.com
- The Samurai Trilogy, $35 (was $70), amazon.com
- Three Colors: Blue, White, Red, $40 (was $80), amazon.com
- Trilogy of Life by Pier Paolo Pasolini, $40 (was $80), amazon.com
- Three Films By Roberto Rossellini starring Ingrid Bergman, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
- The Apu Trilogy, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
- The Before Trilogy, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
- David Lean Directs Noel Coward, $47 (was $100), amazon.com
- Dietrich and von Sternberg in Hollywood, $62 (was $125), amazon.com
- John Cassavetes: Five Films, $62 (was $125), amazon.com
- Once Upon a Time in China: The Complete Films, $62 (was $125), amazon.com
- Godzilla, The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975, $112 (was $225), amazon.com
- The Complete Films of Agnès Varda, $125 (was $250), amazon.com
- Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
- Ingmar Bergman’s Cinema, $150 (was $300), amazon.com
- 100 Years of Olympic Films, $194 (was $400), amazon.com
Movies
- Batman: Four-Movie Collection, $13 (was $25), amazon.com
- Rush Hour Trilogy, $12 (was $25), amazon.com
- Lethal Weapon: Four-Movie Collection, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
- Rocky: Heavyweight Collection, $16 (was $30), amazon.com
- Resident Evil: The Complete Collection, $20 (was $66), amazon.com
- Mission: Impossible: Six-Movie Collection, $20 (was $60), amazon.com
- Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Five-Movie Collection, $34 (was $60), amazon.com
- Harry Potter: Complete Eight-Movie Collection, $44 (was $100), amazon.com
- Fast & Furious: Eight-Movie Collection, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
- Twilight Forever: The Complete Saga, $60 (was $75), amazon.com
- DC Extended Universe: Seven-Movie Collection, $60 (was $81), amazon.com
