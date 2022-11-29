Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, many of the season’s best deals have expired. Although we expect some to return before the holiday season ends, today we’re tracking two M2 iPad Pro deals you can still get on Amazon.

Starting with the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $829.00, down from $899.00. This one is only available in Space Gray on Amazon, and it’s an all-time low price.

Secondly, the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This sale emerged a few days before Black Friday and has remained one of the more consistent deals this season, and it’s another record low price on the 2022 tablet.

