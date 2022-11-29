Categories
David Walliams set to make TV return just weeks after ‘quitting’


Griff Rhys Jones has also taken on the role of Mr Parker, with young Archie Yates playing grandson Ben.

The storyline will follow Ben, who a year on, is getting used to life without his beloved Gran.

With the memory of their daring Crown Jewel heist still fresh in his mind, he is stunned to learn another spate of thefts are beginning to occur – with all the clues pointing to The Black Cat, better known to Ben as Granny.

David’s Christmas special comes after it was reported he would be leaving BGT’s judging panel after 10 years.





