Deadmau5 Launches Elynxir NFT Game as Part of Music Metaverse By



Deadmau5 Launches Elynxir NFT Game as Part of Music Metaverse



The Canadian electronic music star Deadmau5 teamed up with Richie Hawtin to launch the Elynxir gaming music metaverse. To celebrate the launch of Elynxir, the duo will host an augmented reality (AR) scavenger hunt in Miami, Florida. The scavenger hunt winners will receive NFT prizes and another fun Web3 experience of “controlling the virtual music act within Elynxir”, according to Atlanticus Music.

.tweet-container,.twitter-tweet.twitter-tweet-rendered,blockquote.twitter-tweet{min-height:261px}.tweet-container{position:relative}blockquote.twitter-tweet{display:flex;max-width:550px;margin-top:10px;margin-bottom:10px}blockquote.twitter-tweet p{font:20px -apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,”Segoe UI”,Roboto,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif}.tweet-container div:first-child{

position:absolute!Important

}.tweet-container div:last-child{

position:relative!Important

}

Gm fam The music metaverse startup @pixelynx_io, co-founded by @deadmau5 and @rhawtin_live, just announced the roll out of its Elynxir music metaverse gaming platformAn augmented reality (AR) scavenger hunt called “Go Astral” will take place in Miami and winning players pic.twitter.com/ZUQss6NMYi — Atlanticus Music (@AtlanticusMusic) November 29, 2022

What to Expect from Elynxir Music Metaverse

The Elynxir game is set to launch this week on Polygon (MATIC). As for the AR scavenger hunt experience in Miami, it’s a “Rock Band meets Pokémon Go experience,” as described by Inder Phull, the CEO and co-founder of Pixelynx. One good reason for this comparison underlies the fact that Niantic, the original Pokemon GO developer, provided the Niantic Lightship engine for the AR sets.

Besides, Pixelynx is working along with Unreal Engine to bring an upgraded version of the digital experience, which aims to bring music fans closer to their beloved artists. Exploring the intersection of music, Web3 and gaming come faster for those who purchase the Droplet NFT by Deadmau5. The Droplet NFT digital collectibles will serve as an early access pass to the Elynxir music metaverse.

@deadmau5 @richiehawtin and @inderphull22 have come together to build a “Pokemon Go meets Rock Band” metaverse experience with @elynxirgame @pixelynx_io. Learn more on Hypemoon https://t.co/CqxAXGhyeZ — Hypemoon (@Hypemoon) November 29, 2022

The winning players will have voting rights to decide how a metaverse artist should evolve, in a similar manner to KINGSHIP, the Bored Apes NFT musicians. The metaverse band of Bored Apes has Hit Boy and James Fauntleroy in its roster. As if that wasn’t enough, multi-platinum hip-hop producer Timbaland launched a Bored Apes NFT-themed label called “Ape-In Productions”.

On the Flipside

Besides Animoca Brands and Ventures, the now-defunct FTX crypto exchange also played a key role in the first seed round.

FTX’s sister company Alameda Research actively invested In the funding round, in which Pixelnyx grossed $4.5 million.

Why You Should Care

Gaming and music collaborations in the metaverse are a rather unexplored niche. Hence, Web3 projects like Elynxir by Pixelnyx can bring new NFT enthusiasts and investors into the space.

Find the latest stories on collaboration between music and Web3:

Cardano’s (ADA) Charles Hoskinson Stars In Snoop Dogg’s New Music Video

Fans Gather At Decentraland: Is Metaverse Music Festival Worth Your Virtual Sweat?

See original on DailyCoin