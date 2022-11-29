December 1 Vallejo/Vacaville Arts and Entertainment Source:

Dec. 2: Mare Island Light Night Holiday Tree Celebration, 5 p.m., 1097 Nimitz Ave., Mare Island, Vallejo.

Dec. 2: Solano Winds Community Concert Band Holiday Traditions, New & Olde, following 6:30 p.m. Fairfield Tree Lighting on Texas Street, Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield.

Dec. 2: First Friday with Don Bassey and Friends, 8 p.m., Town House Cocktail Lounge, 401A Georgia St., Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Mesai’s Merry Toy Drive, 8:30 a.m., Java Jax, 1700 Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Community Coffee Tasting, 9 a.m., Moschetti Coffee, 11 Sixth St., Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Downtown Vallejo, 350 Georgia St., Vallejo.

Dec. 3: “Online Resources for Jewish Genealogy” with Janice Sellers, 11 a.m., Solano County Genealogical Society. Free. Email the society at scgs@scgsca.org no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and request an invitation. More information on events can be found on the society’s website at www.scgsca.org.

Dec. 3: Mad Hatter Holiday Festival, 2 p.m., Unity Plaza, Santa Clara and Georgia Streets, Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Mad Hatter Holiday Parade, 4:30 p.m., Through Downtown Vallejo, Sonoma Boulevard and Georgia Street, Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Winter at Wonderland, 5 p.m., Children’s Wonderland, 360 Glenn St., Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., Marina Vista Memorial Park, Georgia Street between Santa Clara and Mare Island Way, Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Lighted Boat Parade, 6:30 p.m., Barbara Kondylis Waterfront Park, 301 Mare Island Way, Vallejo.

Dec. 3: Oakland Jazz Choir Benefit Concert, 7:30 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 1501 Washington Ave., Albany.

Dec. 3: The Sun Kings, 8 p.m., Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St., Vallejo.

Dec. 3: “Swing Into Christmas,” 7 p.m., Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield.

Dec. 4: Solano Symphony Holiday Celebration Concert, 3 p.m., Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Dr., Vacaville.

Dec. 7: Vallejo Police Department IHART Public Workshop, 6 p.m., The Vallejo Room, 505 Santa Clara St., Vallejo.

Dec. 9: SolTrans Happy Holidays Event, 4:30 p.m., 311 Sacramento St., Vallejo.

Dec. 11: Holiday Jazz Concert, 5 p.m., Sardine Can Restaurant, 1 Harbor Way, Vallejo.

Dec. 12-16: City of Vacaville 2nd Annual Neighborhood Santa Parade, 6 p.m., 650 Merchant St., Vacaville.

Dec. 15: Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce Holiday Mixer, 5:30 p.m., Jelly Belly Candy Company, One Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield.

Dec. 18: Christmas Concert at St. Peter’s Chapel, 2 p.m., 1181 Walnut Ave., Vallejo.