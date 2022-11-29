December 2022 horoscope – what’s in store for each star sign

Cancer

“This month the bright Sun, and Mercury planet of communication and Venus planet of love are quite close all month,” the astrologer revealed. “This isn’t very rare, but it means that when your ruler, the dreamy Moon, creates a difficult angle with one of these planets, it creates a difficult angle with all three.

“So on the 8th and 9th, the moon is in opposition with all those planets, creating drama in your life with regards to love, communication and self-image. And on the 23rd and 24th the moon is conjunct those planets, which indicates harmony in all those fields, all at once.”

Leo

“The bright and influential Sun is your ruler, and as the Sun transitions through the signs, your personal life changes tend to align with the rest of the world,” Inbaal said. “What we call the ‘star signs’ are actually the Sun signs, so the Sun is in Sagittarius until the 21st and in Capricorn from the 22nd.

“When the Sun is in Sagittarius, you feel adventurous, free and merry, whereas when the Sun is in Capricorn, you feel serious, mature and reserved.”

Virgo

“You seem to be ahead of your time, Virgo, since your ruling planet, Mercury, transitions from Sagittarius to Capricorn a couple of weeks before the Sun makes the same change,” she continued.

“The change from fun-loving, festive Sagittarius into grown-up, focused Capricorn, takes place for you between the 6th and the 7th, so you’re ready for the new year in plenty of time.

“The rest of the world catches up with you between the 21st and the 22nd, so you can let them know in advance how it goes.”

