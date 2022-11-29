Disney Dreamlight Valley golden potato code guide

A Disney Dreamlight Valley golden potato code is circulating the internet having been discovered by eagle-eyed fans of the game. No one really knows what the golden potato is for yet, and the shimmering spud is still shrouded in mystery, but what we do know is how to get one yourself.

The first ever entry to the Dreamlight Valley codes list was discovered hiding in plain sight as part of the life game’s Halloween marketing. Having caused quite a stir among fans who wrongly believed the treasure was being gatekept in the official Discord channel, the code is available for anyone to redeem, but the prized potato doesn’t do anything – yet. If you want to get your hands on the Dreamlight Valley golden potato regardless of its usefulness in the Disney game, we’ve got the code below.

How to redeem the golden potato code

The Disney Dreamlight Valley golden potato code is GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM. As the first redeemable code in Dreamlight Valley, you might not know how to enter it in-game, but it’s pretty simple.

Open the settings menu

Enter the code into the “redemption code” box

Click the “Claim” button

Once entered, you’ll see a message stating: “The code has been claimed. It will appear in your mailbox soon.” This should happen immediately, so go to the mailbox outside your Dreamlight Valley home and claim your golden potato. From there, well, no one’s really sure what to do with it yet. You’ll notice though, that the potato has a quest star next to it in your inventory, suggesting that it will be needed in a quest line at some point in the future.

Golden potato code not working fix

For some players, the redemption code hasn’t been working. If you’re one of them, don’t fret, Gameloft are working on a fix right now. In fact, some people are reporting that it is already working for them, so simply keep trying the code until it works.

Golden potato explained

Finally, just in case you’re wondering where it came from, the secret golden potato code was actually released in a marketing image back before Halloween. In the promotional image, Star Path items like the plague doctor mask and Halloween-decorated bench were prominent, but eagle-eyed Disney fans spotted the code carved into the seat’s wooden frame. While this should have just been a bit of fun, the same image posted on Twitter was missing the code, leading some to believe the fun had been restricted to only those players in the game’s official Discord channel. This wasn’t the case, as the code can also be seen on the Dreamlight Valley website. Despite being teased since halloween, it’s taken until now for the code’s purpose to be revealed. Now we just need to know what the purpose is for the potato itself…

Well, this is probably the most bizarre guide we’ve published in a while, but that’s gaming for you. While you’re waiting for news on just what that golden potato does, or the upcoming Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update, take a look at some of the other best PC games at your fingertips right now.