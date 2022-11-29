Dolly, Betty, and Beast top list of most popular car names for





And Bessie, Boris, and Bertha have slipped out of the top 10 since last year – replaced with Kia, Peggy, and Suzie.

For drivers who have not yet christened their cars, this online name generator will find the perfect name for your vehicle, based on your own personality features. The research, commissioned by Your Red Car, the online auto marketplace powered by Santander, has shown how the nation of car lovers take great care when christening their car. It found 18 percent look for name inspiration from films, closely followed by books (17 percent) and their favourite TV shows (16 percent). The main factors which influenced their car’s moniker includes the model (29 percent), its personality (24 percent), and the number plate (20 percent). Some of the quirkier names to feature on the list include Arsene – presumably after the former Arsenal manager – and Pablo the Picasso, as a homage to the late Spanish painter. A spokesman for Your Red Car said: “We know just how important cars are to some people – from family trips to essential work journeys, they get us from A to B when we need them.

“They play such a big role in our lives, and it’s important that we trust them, so it’s no surprise that many drivers have developed such an emotional connection to them – and with that, comes a name. “Just like baby names, these can change over time, and it’s interesting to see how popular culture and current events can impact this. “For example, we couldn’t help but notice Boris dip out of the most popular names, dropping from 8th to 13th place when compared to 2021.” People’s affinity with their vehicles runs deep, too – as a staggering 63 percent said their car is so important to their day-to-day life, they simply could not live without it. In fact, almost half (43 percent) said they had a sense of personal affection towards their car. Worryingly, six percent of drivers admitted they put more thought into naming a car over their baby’s name, while eight percent said they had thought more about their vehicle’s name than their pet’s.

And nearly three in ten car owners (29 percent) believe car names come in and out of fashion, in a similar way to baby names. The research found motorists also feel protective of their car names – with 59 percent of those with a named car admitting they’d be bothered if a friend stole their chosen moniker. For many, the choice is also a big one – with more than half (53 percent) of those who have named their vehicle spending anywhere between a few days to several weeks to get it right. Unsurprisingly, price was the main factor behind choosing a car, for 74 percent of respondents – closely followed by fuel economy, and how practical it is (both 57 percent). How it looks (45 percent), and how well maintained the car is (44 percent), are other key considerations, too. The spokesman for Your Red Car added: “Whatever name you choose, there’s a wide range of cars available to suit you. We know how important it is for motorists to have peace of mind when hitting the road.”