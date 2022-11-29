Dr Disrespect Banned in Call of Duty for Using Slurs

Why Dr Disrespect was banned

Dr Disrespect , “I should probably chill on this account champs. I mean with the proximity chat. This is not even my account. They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use. Believe it or not champs.”

He revealed that Call of Duty banned him for calling someone a “pussy” in proximity chat. He feels that the developers singled him out just to make an example out of him. As he was explaining the situation to his fans, you could hear someone on proximity chat using racist terms at other nearby players. Fans started defending the content creator but it is important to note that toxicity in gaming should not be encouraged no matter who does it.