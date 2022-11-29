Dr Disrespect Banned in Call of Duty for Using Slurs

Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, more popularly known as DrDisrespect, is no stranger to controversies. The content creator has built his brand around Call of Duty and over the years and he has developed a love-hate relationship with the game. With the content creator working on his own game, he is quick to take jabs at Call of Duty. The former Sledgehammer Games employee is known for swearing and trash talk but he may have taken things a bit too far and earned himself a ban for swearing at someone using proximity chat.
Why Dr Disrespect was banned
Dr Disrespect , “I should probably chill on this account champs. I mean with the proximity chat. This is not even my account. They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use. Believe it or not champs.”
He revealed that Call of Duty banned him for calling someone a “pussy” in proximity chat. He feels that the developers singled him out just to make an example out of him. As he was explaining the situation to his fans, you could hear someone on proximity chat using racist terms at other nearby players. Fans started defending the content creator but it is important to note that toxicity in gaming should not be encouraged no matter who does it.
Doc is frustrated at the decision because he was banned right before a tournament. He revealed, “But you’re gonna ban me right before a $100,000 tournament for seven days? Over a f***** clip, that is just…. it’s insane how out-of-touch these people are.”
It is unknown if the ban will affect the Doc’s ability to compete in upcoming events and the streamer is very unhappy with the ban. Over the past few months, he has taken jabs at the franchise and has made some saying that it will die out real quick.
His own game is coming out sometime in the next few years and will go head-to-head against Call of Duty and other popular shooters. The game is being developed by , a studio that has already come under fan scrutiny after introducing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for early adopters.