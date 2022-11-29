Driver blasts ‘selfish’ neighbour for using bins to reserve

An anonymous woman took to Reddit to share how she was fed up with her “selfish” neighbour. As a result, she decided to take matters into her own hands and write an angry letter addressed to the neighbour.
She posted a photo of the letter on Reddit with a caption that read: “Writing a letter to put through the door of a neighbour who keeps putting their bins in the road to reserve a parking space. Too much?”
The letter read: “Hi! Putting your bins in the road creates a hazard and can result in fines/prosecution against you under the Highway Code.
“This is a public road and putting your bins in the road does not entitle you to reserve a parking space.
“Evidence has been gathered and will be provided to the authorities if you continue.
A third said: “Green crayon makes quite a statement.” Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “You’re sending mixed messages. Capital letters throughout= seething. Little circle under exclamation mark = cute and flirtatious.”
Another person suggested: “Just keep moving them even if you don’t need to park there, so someone else does. Let him think the whole street is against him.”
Another user claimed: “The entire letter is on message. They’re passive-aggressive, with no control over their own, pathetic life, so they’re lashing out at their neighbours.”
Earlier this year, another driver resorted to using wheelie bins to reserve a parking space outside her house on a busy street in Birmingham.
Helen Barrell said parking is a “nightmare” on her road in Smethwick near Birmingham, and has had to take action to guarantee a space.
She says the road gets blocked up by parents and staff members at a nearby primary school which she claims doesn’t have any parking facilities.
Ms Barrell, an author and librarian, also claimed cars ‘speed’ down the road, despite it being a crowded road where vehicles park on either side, and fears there will be a “fatality”.
She has called on Sandwell Council to implement a 20-miles-per-hour speed limit on her road and enforce a one-way system.
Other drivers in Birmingham have resorted to reserving parking spaces too, with motorists in Lozells using bread trays, paint pots and cones.
Ms Barrell said she has only done it a few times, which was when contractors carried out work on her house.
She added: “I had a window replaced, and I couldn’t leave the contractors to carry it all the way up the road otherwise it risked being broken.
“And they needed access to their tools while working. It’s just something that we all have to do occasionally.”
Her neighbours have been “good about it” and she believes they would “no doubt reserve spaces for contractors using their bins” if they needed to.
