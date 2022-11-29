Driver blasts ‘selfish’ neighbour for using bins to reserve

An anonymous woman took to Reddit to share how she was fed up with her “selfish” neighbour. As a result, she decided to take matters into her own hands and write an angry letter addressed to the neighbour.

She posted a photo of the letter on Reddit with a caption that read: “Writing a letter to put through the door of a neighbour who keeps putting their bins in the road to reserve a parking space. Too much?”

The letter read: “Hi! Putting your bins in the road creates a hazard and can result in fines/prosecution against you under the Highway Code.

“This is a public road and putting your bins in the road does not entitle you to reserve a parking space.

“Evidence has been gathered and will be provided to the authorities if you continue.

READ MORE: Majority of drivers support ban on SUVs and call for CAZ in every city