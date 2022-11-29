Drivers face daily costs for the ‘privilege of driving in their

Around 95,000 motorists received a letter notifying them that they may face fines from the Clean Air Zone.

Mr Griffiths added: “The city’s CAZ currently occupies a small, central area, but Bristolians who want a picture of the future should look to London, where the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) has already gone through one expansion, with a further, massive growth coming in 2023 to encompass the entire city.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced last week that the expansion of the ULEZ would go ahead and would see many of the capital’s drivers charged.

Electric scooter company Voi Technology also offered free day passes to all new riders in Bristol.