Drivers face ‘price hikes’ for car parking before Christmas

During the pandemic, many councils either froze or reduced the cost of their parking and this latest move will potentially deter more shoppers from returning to the struggling high streets.

Mr Woods added that high streets have been under pressure for a long time, and the forecasts don’t look promising for businesses.

“We should be supporting small businesses and enticing people back to our town centres. Unfortunately, these rises could prove to be counter-productive,” he said.

An online parking portal, which allows drivers to register their driveways for rent, has seen over 4,200 drivers signing up for their service in the past three months.