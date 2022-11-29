Categories
Automotive

Drivers warned of European traffic fines even after Brexit


Drivers should not avoid the fines, as they will receive follow-ups and payments can be chased by the relevant authorities.

As with other fines, the penalty will likely increase the later they are with the payment. In the worst-case scenario, an EU country may send a debt collector to your address in the UK, according to Euronews.

Drivers may also experience difficulties when booking trips overseas in the future.

If, on the other hand, drivers pay a fine immediately, they may get a reduction. In Italy, for example, the fee is cut by 30 percent if paid within five days.



Source link

Avatar

By Felix Reeves

Felix Reeves writes all things motoring for the Cars section. He recently completed his BA in Journalism at the University of Kent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.