Elvis Presley’s abundant generosity ‘Thought he was going to pass

Elvis, who hadn’t been recognised by the couple, offered to give the truck a push with his limousine. But it didn’t quite work, so he got out and offered a lift to the old man, which was warmly received. The King then drove him to Memphis’ Oakley Ford car dealership.

Billy recalled: “He bought this man a brand new pickup and I thought that old man was gonna pass out. He couldn’t believe it!”

When signing the papers for the truck, the car salesman said, “Mr Presley, is there anything else” and then that old man realised just who had been so kind to him. But the generosity didn’t end there.

