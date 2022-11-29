Emma Raducanu officially becomes an MBE as Brit collects award

Emma Raducanu has officially been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire after receiving her award from King Charles III on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was named in the 2022 New Year Honours List for her services to tennis after winning last year’s US Open as a qualifier and finally receive her MBE during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Raducanu received her MBE on Tuesday, almost a year after being named in the 2022 New Year Honour List for her services to tennis. The British No 1 was named in the list at the end of 2021 following her historic US Open victory, where she became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title.

When the Honour List was published on the government website, it included an announcement on sports stars and read: “Emma Radacanu receives an MBE following her incredible US Open win.” While aged just 18 and ranked down at No 150 in the world, Raducanu won ten matches without dropping a set to come through qualifying and win the US Open in just her fourth-ever professional tournament.

She has now officially collected the award during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, with King Charles III presenting the 20-year-old with her medal.

