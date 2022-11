Chloe reluctantly agrees but is deeply hurt when Amy tells her to move out of her home.

With nowhere to go, Chloe informs her sister she is expecting a baby in the hopes it will change her mind.

The sisters and Matty eventually reconcile and Amy tells Moira and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) Chloe is pregnant.

Mackenzie, who does not want anyone to know he is the father, squirms but he is relieved no one knows the truth.