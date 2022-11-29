Emmerdale star opens up on ‘original idea’ for exit after soap

“When we were filming that she knocked on the door once and there was an answering knock.”

“Now we were filming this in a house which was meant to be haunted,” she continued.

“So this happened twice and I was dead. But I was kind of sinking off into the sort of subconsciousness when she did that and when I heard the answering knock, I wanted to say, ‘Come in’ but it would have ruined the whole thing.

“Anyway, we had to stop and start again twice and afterwards Lucy said, ‘Did anybody else hear that?’

“And we all said, ‘Yes’. It was most extraordinary. Take from that what you will.”

