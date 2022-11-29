England boss Southgate confirmed his four favourites in Wales win

After the dreadful draw with USA, England boss Gareth Southgate needed his side to step up against Wales this evening. And they did exactly that, with Marcus Rashford netting a brilliant brace either side of a strike from Phil Foden to give the Three Lions all three points. It was a straightforward night for England in the battle of Britain and, now, a contest with Senegal in the round of 16 awaits…

The first half of England’s match with Wales was a forgettable affair. Devoid of imagination and short on creativity, the Three Lions appeared to be stuck in USA mode.

But then the interval came and Southgate’s side came out roaring, putting an end to the illusion that this was going to be a tight, evenly-matched contest.

Rashford opened the scoring in the 50th minute, curling a free-kick past Danny Ward to break the deadlock. Cue wild celebrations from those wearing white around the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Foden made it two moments later, with the Manchester City star tapping home from close range after some excellent work from Harry Kane in the build-up.

And Rashford then bagged his second goal of the game in the 68th minute, finishing low having been played through by Kalvin Phillips on the City star’s return from injury.