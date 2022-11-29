England fan ‘forced to strip naked’ at Qatar World Cup match

An England fan, who is a registered member of the Three Lions’ official travel club, has revealed he was subjected to a strip search upon entry to a World Cup stadium in Qatar. The tournament has been undeniably marred by the muslim nation’s treatment of the LGBT+ community having previously banned the rainbow flag at matches before later U-turning on their decision.

“Throughout, the guy was wand-ing my body and my clothes. He was almost apologetic by the end because it was obvious to us both he wouldn’t find anything. That all lasted about 10 minutes.”

A spectator who invaded the pitch on Monday during the World Cup clash between Portugal and Uruguay has escaped punishment.

The brave fan, who was waving a pride flag and wearing a Superman t-shirt, was looking to shine a light on women’s rights in Iran. His shirt also read: “Save Ukraine.”

The referee would later pick up the pride flag after it was dropped on the turf.

Earlier in the tournament, England were among seven nations prohibited from wearing the OneLove captain’s armband – a colourful symbol of inclusion.