England hero Rashford shares team talk that inspired Wales

Marcus Rashford has revealed England boss Gareth Southgate told his forwards to improve their shooting before the Three Lions put three goals past Wales in their final World Cup group game. The Group B winners will now face Senegal on Sunday in the last 16 after securing top spot with an emphatic second half display.

Wales frustrated England – despite their dominance – in the first half as Marcus Rashford squandered the best chance of the opening 45 minutes.

But Southgate was keen to inspire his forwards in the dressing room at half-time, urging them to improve their sharpness in front of goal after the interval.

The message evidently struck a chord as Rashford fired home two excellent goals. Phil Foden also found the back of the net for England for the first time in two years.

Two-goal hero Rashford told BBC Sport: “At half-time the manager said ‘we’ve played really well but the one thing that we can work better on is the shots at goal.’