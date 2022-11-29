England player ratings in 3-0 Wales World Cup win as Rashford

England hammered in three second-half goals to beat Wales 3-0 on Tuesday night to top Group B and book their spot in the World Cup knockout stages, where they will face Senegal in the last 16. Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden scored within a minute of each other in the second half before Rashford netted a second that gave the Three Lions a one-sided win in the Battle of Britain. The result in Qatar sends Wales crashing out of the tournament as they finish bottom of the group. Express Sport rates and slates the England players’ performances.

England (4-3-3)

Jordan Pickford – 6

His quietest night of the tournament, spent most of the evening on his own as England tried to make every man count.

Kyle Walker – 6

Bristling as usual, he was perhaps a little bit too abrasive at times and his pace had little impact in the final third.

John Stones – 7

Another controlled display as part of a back four and he even made the occasional useful input from set pieces. Missed a sitter late on though.

Harry Maguire – 7

That shot will add to the folklore and the warm-hearted cheers show he is back in favour. Enjoying this tournament.

Luke Shaw – 6

A couple of interesting crosses but generally his set pieces failed to do much damage but he did keep Bale quiet while he was on.

Declan Rice – 7

Completely dominated the midfield, turning over possession to give Rashford his early chance. Developing with each game.