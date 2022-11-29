England to name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in

Phil Foden will be handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales.

Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate is now expected to ring the changes on the back of England’s below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.

Foden’s absence during that stalemate was criticised by the media, but the Manchester City man will now get his chance from kick-off against Wales in Al-Rayyan.

Walker arrived at the World Cup still recovering from a groin injury which ruled him out of the final few weeks of Manchester City’s domestic season ahead of the tournament.

Image:

Marcus Rashford scored England’s fifth goal against Iran





He was only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench in England’s first two games, and will play his first minutes since October 2 against Wales.

Jordan Henderson was introduced from the bench against the USA to replace Jude Bellingham and was initially expected to replace the Borussia Dortmund midfielder tonight, but it now appears both players will start in a midfield three.

Rashford was another second-half arrival in that draw, having already come on to score in the opening win over Iran. His starting berth will mark a strong comeback for the Manchester United man, who had not made a single appearance for his country since the Euro 2020 final before the start of the tournament.

Those four are expected to be all of England’s changes, meaning captain Harry Kane will retain his place despite questions over his fitness and form against the USA. The reigning Golden Boot holder is yet to find the back of the net in Qatar.

More to follow…

How England will qualify for the round of 16 on Tuesday

England are currently top of Group B with four points after the opening two rounds of matches but Iran, Wales and USA can all still qualify.

While Wales will need to beat England on Tuesday night to have any chance of progressing from the group, Gareth Southgate’s team will progress as group winners with victory. A draw will also be enough to top the group if USA vs Iran ends in a stalemate as well.

As long as England avoid a four-goal defeat or greater to Wales, they will be certain of reaching the last 16. But a defeat by Wales will leave Gareth Southgate’s side vulnerable to progressing as runners-up – and a potential last-16 tie against Netherlands.

How Wales, Iran and the USA can still qualify

A Wales win over England and an Iran-USA draw would see Wales progress – but a four-goal defeat or greater is the only scenario in which England do not progress. It’s also possible for England to lose to Wales and still finish top of the group.

Iran are certain to go through if they avoid defeat to the USA and Wales do not win, while the USA will have to beat Iran to reach the last 16.

Head-to-head record is the third tie-breaking method at this tournament, after goal difference and then goals scored.

As it stands: England’s potential opponents in the round of 16

If England were to win Group B, their round-of-16 tie would take place at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, on Sunday December 4 and see them paired against the runners-up in Group A.

Were England to progress but fail to win the group, then the Group A winners would be England’s first opposition in the knockout phase, with that round-of-16 tie taking place at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on Saturday December 3.

Netherlands currently top Group A on four points and face already-eliminated hosts Qatar in their final group match. Ecuador are also on four points in second place and face Senegal, who have three points, in their final group game.

But would England be better off progressing as runners-up?

Were England to progress as group winners then they would most likely face world champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday December 10, providing the 2018 World Cup winners topped their group and overcame Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland in the last 16.

But as Group B runners-up and last-16 winners, England would continue their journey – assuming they were to beat the Group A victors a week earlier – on the other side of the draw and could be paired with Poland or Australia at the quarter-final stage on Friday December 9.

If England were to navigate their way to the semi-finals as group winners, the likely winners of Groups F and H – Belgium or Portugal – could stand between them and a place in the World Cup final on December 14.

England’s journey to the World Cup semi-finals after finishing second in the group stages would potentially set up a last-four tie against Spain or Brazil.

England’s potential route to the World Cup final as group winners (Last updated: Sunday November 27 based on current group tables)

Round of 16 – Sunday December 4

England vs Ecuador – Kick-off 7pm

Quarter-finals – Saturday December 10

England vs France or Argentina – Kick-off 7pm

Semi-finals – Wednesday December 14

England vs Croatia/Japan/Portugal/Switzerland

England’s potential route to the World Cup final as group runners-up (Last updated: Sunday November 27 based on current group tables)

Round of 16 – Saturday December 3

Netherlands vs England – Kick-off 3pm

Quarter-finals – Friday December 9

England vs Poland or Australia – Kick-off 7pm

Semi-finals – Tuesday December 13

England vs Spain/Morocco/Brazil/South Korea – Kick-off 7pm