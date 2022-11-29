England vs Wales LIVE as Gareth Southgate rings the changes

England will be hoping to cruise into the knockout stages of the World Cup with victory over Wales, who are simply fighting to stay in the tournament, in today’s all-important Group B clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Gareth Southgate is expected to field a much-changed side from the draw with the USA over the weekend, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker set to make their first starts in Qatar.

England have not yet qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup but will book their place in the last 16 if they manage to avoid a four-goal defeat against Wales this evening. Rob Page’s side will need to secure a comfortable victory in order to stand any chance of getting out of Group B, although a win by any margin will suffice if Iran play out a draw with the USA.

Southgate hinted at a number of changes to his England side when quizzed on his team selection ahead of the match, telling reporters: “We’ve got to balance freshness with stability, and that’s always the decision you make when you’re picking a team.

“We’ve got a chance to win the group with a positive result. There’s a lot resting on the game for both teams. We’re going to pick a team that we believe can win the game, that’s our priority always.”

Follow Express Sport‘s live updates below.