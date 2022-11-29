England vs Wales – TV channel, live stream, World Cup kick-off

England and Wales will round off their 2022 World Cup group-stage campaigns against one another in a mouthwatering clash on Tuesday evening. The tournament may just be getting started for the Three Lions but Rob Page’s Dragons are on the brink after failing to win either of their first two matches.

England are yet to taste defeat in Qatar after Gareth Southgate’s side got their World Cup bid underway with a resounding 6-2 win over Iran, which was followed up by a drab 0-0 draw with the USA.

Wales were also deadlocked with the Americans but they struggled against Iran, losing 2-0 thanks to a pair of goals in second-half stoppage time. That has left them relying on a huge goal difference swing to make it through to the knockout stages in their first World Cup since 1958, while England can make sure of top spot in Group B with a win.

As kick-off closes in, Express Sport takes you through all the necessary information on when and how to watch the intriguing match-up below…

JUST IN: Niclas Fullkrug’s career so far as Germany star saves World Cup campaign with Spain goal