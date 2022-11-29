English and Welsh WAGs cheer on their men at World Cup 2022 in

Kieffer Moore, who has played both as a AFC Bournemouth striker and for the Wales national team, has his gorgeous model girlfriend Charlotte Russell present, clutching a Welsh flag as she crosses her fingers for a win.

Things have become serious between the pair after he proposed to her on a whirlwind Dubai holiday earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is accompanied by his fiancee Georgina Irwin, a British Airways flight attendant with a perfect bikini body.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire isn’t representing England alone as his wife Fern Hawkins is cheering him on along with his devoted sister Daisy.

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford will be supported by his childhood sweetheart Megan Davison, whom he has now married.