Fat Boy’s Pizza Plans 10 Tampa Locations + Suspended State

🍕 Fat Boy’s Pizza is planning a major expansion to Tampa.

🍽️ Tampa restaurateur Jeff Gigante is opening new restaurants.

⚖️ Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren testified Tuesday in the trial against Gov. Ron DeSantis. But first, today’s weather: Times of clouds and sun. High: 82 Low: 67.

Here are the top stories today in Tampa: 1. Well-known Tampa restaurateur Jeff Gigante is opening new restaurants that are meant to take Tampa to the next level, including Boulon Brasserie at Thousand & One high-rise in Water Street Tampa and Union New American at Westshore City Center. (Tampa Patch)

2. New Orleans-based Fat Boy’s Pizza is expanding to Tampa with 10 locations planned, according to a news release. Fat Boys currently has six locations in Louisiana and Mississippi. (That’s So Tampa) 3. Tampa’s HSP Group raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, according to St. Pete Catalyst. HSP “provides headquarters-based finance, tax, accounting, legal and human resources personnel with technology and consulting solutions.” (St. Pete Catalyst)

4. Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren testified Tuesday in his trial against Gov. Ron DeSantis. “As state attorney, I believe it is important for me to speak out,” he said. Warren testified that he first learned of his suspension through an email and was then quickly escorted out. (WTSP) 5. The community is rallying around Dr. Brennan Asplen at Sarasota County Schools as his job faces headwinds. A motion to fire Dr. Asplen made him and his wife “highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil,” according to a statement.

Today in Tampa: Youth Economic Mobility Summit — Conversation Series at 5508 Co-working & Collaborating Exchange. (9 a.m.)

at 5508 Co-working & Collaborating Exchange. (9 a.m.) “A Christmas Carol ” at Carrollwood Cultural Center. (10:45 a.m.)

” at Carrollwood Cultural Center. (10:45 a.m.) Brandon Young Professionals Networking Lunch at Just Love Coffee Wednesdays. (11:30 a.m.)

at Just Love Coffee Wednesdays. (11:30 a.m.) Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field. (noon)

at Tropicana Field. (noon) Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park Tampa. (4 p.m.) From my notebook: Tampa International Airport shared: “We know you’ve been wading for this: IT’S TIME TO GIVE OUR GIANT PINK FLAMINGO A NAME! Our Name the Flamingo contest is your chance to submit a name for our 21-foot flamingo. ANNNDDDDD the winner will not only receive bragging rights but will win free tickets from Silver Airways and VIP passes to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.” (Tampa International Airport via Facebook)

shared: “We know you’ve been wading for this: IT’S TIME TO GIVE OUR GIANT PINK FLAMINGO A NAME! Our Name the Flamingo contest is your chance to submit a name for our 21-foot flamingo. ANNNDDDDD the winner will not only receive bragging rights but will win free tickets from Silver Airways and VIP passes to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.” (Tampa International Airport via Facebook) City of Tamp a shared: “Santa Claus is coming to town! 🎅 This Saturday, join us in Tampa’s Downtown for Santa Fest and the annual Tampa’s Tree Lighting Celebration !” (City of Tampa via Facebook)

a shared: "Santa Claus is coming to town! 🎅 This Saturday, join us in Tampa's Downtown for and the annual Tampa's !" (City of Tampa via Facebook) The University of Tampa shared: "The Susan and John Sykes Ars Sonora will make its holiday debut before and after the 11th annual holiday concert, Let Heaven and Nature Sing: A Holiday Celebration, on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 4 p.m." (The University of Tampa via Facebook)

