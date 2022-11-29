First trailer for Wagatha Christie series sees Rebekah Vardy

Channel 4 has dropped a teaser trailer for Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama which revisits the 2022 libel case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney. Harry Potter star Natalie Tena is portraying Rebekah, This Is England actress Chanel Creswells plays Coleen and Michael Sheen stars as her barrister David Sherborne.
Earlier this year, Rebekah lost her libel case against Wayne Rooney’s wife after the latter accused the former of leaking “false stories” about her to the British press.
The teaser clip for the upcoming series may only be 20 seconds long, but it is packed full of drama.
Within the trailer, Coleen is seen scrolling through her phone as a voiceover reads what she is typing out to her Instagram followers.
It reads: “For a few years now, someone I have trusted has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts.”
In another part of the clip, Michael grills Rebekah by asking her if she respects other people’s privacy while she takes the stand in court.
The trailer ends where Rebekah confidently replies: “Yes, I do.”
Coleen is then filmed looking directly into the camera lens, leaving viewers intrigued about how the events which happened will unfold on the screen.
Coleen famously outed Rebekah on Instagram in 2019 as she was convinced she was leaking stories about her, sharing the now notorious line: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”
“I will say that until I am blue in the face, I didn’t do it,” Rebekah told Kate.
“I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things,” she continued. “But mostly I feel let down by the legal system.”
Coleen released a statement after her legal win, which read: “Naturally, I am pleased the judge has found in my favour in her judgement. It was not a case I ever sought or wanted.”
The mum-of-four claimed she tried to avoid the need for a public court case but felt she was left with no alternative after her “efforts were knocked back”.
The Wagatha Christie drama will consist of two episodes and actors will be playing Coleen and Rebekah’s husbands, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.
Dion Lloyd is playing ex-England footballer Wayne and Márton Nagyszokolyai stars as his former teammate Jamie.
The creators of the courtroom drama said the case had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight.
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will air in December on Channel 4 at a date yet to be confirmed.
