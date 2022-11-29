Gareth Bale defiant on Wales retirement after World Cup England

And Wales boss Rob Page is hopeful the team can focus on the positives of making the World Cup to help their bid to qualify for the Euros. “It’s very tough at this moment in time,” he said.

“I thought we were outstanding in the first half, I really did. The effort they put in without the ball was exceptional. We addressed it at half time and said we could’ve been a little bit better but I won’t hear a bad word said about those players – they have given it everything today. The first goal was a wonderful strike, the second one disappointed me a little bit but I don’t want to talk about negatives today. The boys have put a shift in.

“We disappointed to be leaving the tournament but if you’re going to go out, that’s the way, that first half performance again, was excellent. My message is don’t be disappointed. We’ve got to build for the future now. We got to a World Cup and that was an unbelievable achievement for that group of players.”