Gareth Bale spotted in angry moment after England thrash Wales





Gareth Bale was spotted angrily pushing a television camera away from his face after Wales were dumped out of the World Cup by England on Tuesday evening. Wales were second best throughout the showdown in Qatar as they were beaten 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden.

Wales endured a miserable night at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as they were dominated by Gareth Southgate’s side from start to finish. Rob Page’s team managed to survive unscathed until the break as England squandered a number of chances. But Rashford finally broke the deadlock five minutes after the interval as he unleashed a thumping free-kick beyond Danny Ward and into the corner of the net. Wales were stunned by the opening goal and found themselves two down just one minute later as Phil Foden turned the ball home at the back post after being picked out by Harry Kane. And Rashford put the game to bed midway through the second period as he raced onto a long ball forward, cut onto his left foot in the box and lashed the ball through Ward’s legs. READ MORE: World Cup news – Gary Lineker’s £1.6m Qatar payout

“I’ll keep going as long as I can and as long as I’m wanted,” Bale said after the defeat to England. “It’s a difficult moment now obviously. But we go again. We have a [Euro 2024] qualifying campaign starting in March. We go again in March. “We have to look how far we’ve come. Of course we would have loved to have gone past the group. But football’s difficult – it’s not always easy. Teams go through good runs and bad runs. And we didn’t quite live up to our expectations [during] this tournament. But we’ll take massive experience from it, and going forward we really need to look at how far we’ve come. “To be at a World Cup, if you’d asked us that two years ago, we’d have all pinched ourselves so we need to realise how far we’ve come, how proud we all are of each other to have worked really hard to get here. Like I said it’s disappointing to go out but we’re all walking out of that changing room with our heads held high and proud of each other.”