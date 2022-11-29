Gayle Alene (Brann) Watson – Shawnee News-Star

Gayle Alene (Brann) Watson; 86, returned to her Heavenly Father on November 27, 2022.

Gayle was born on May 4, 1936, to Ellis and Rena (Kroger) Brann in Geary, Oklahoma. She graduated from Bethel High School in 1954. On November 20, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl Watson. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on June 20, 1967.

Gayle worked as a secretary at Shawnee Jr. High and later retired from Tinker Air Force Base. She filled her life with service and served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. An avid reader, she loved to study and teach Seminary and Gospel Doctrine. She worked diligently in the Genealogy Library seeking out her family history as well as helping countless others do the same. Gayle could often be found tending her flowers and doing yard work. She loved taking road trips with Carl, many of them centered around family history.

Gayle leaves behind her children: DeCarla Wallgren, Crystal Walk and husband David, Rocky Watson, and Ricky Watson and wife Tina; 21 grandchildren: Teresa Wilkerson, Melanie Shult (Mark), Bryan Bull (Shawona), Faith Burdette (Patrick), Kate Springer (Norman), Holly Finch (Richard), Derence Walk (Lily), Crystal Hill (Pacer), Mary McInturff (Steven), Carl Walk, Brandon Watson, Rocky C. Watson (Nicola), Heather Watson, Tiffany Myers (Justin), Alexander Race, Kimberly Jarrell, Kelli Watson, Cameron Watson (Ashley), Derek Watson (Michelle), Erik Watson, and Ricky Watson Jr.; 41 Great Grandchildren: Tommy lee Wilson, Dakota Kirkpatrick, Dallas Kirkpatrick, Brandon Holliday, Katlynn Shult, Maddelann Johnson, Christofer Shult, Alexandriana Shult, Justin Shult, Hunter Johnson, Tyler Shult, Harley Bull, Abbigayle Bull, Evelyn Bull, Abryana Bull, Caleb Springer (Danielle), Orion Springer, Logan Finch, Korbyn Finch, Riley Finch, Xander Finch, Xaden Finch, Dominick Hill, Gavin Watson, Olivia Hill, Rand Hill, Connor Watson, Mikayla Watson, Rocky Watson II, Lillianna Watson, Xavier Rodriguez, Ezriann Rodriguez, Kylie Watson, Karsyn Jo Watson, Lilly Watson, George Watson, Mathew Watson, Gwinevere Watson, Kayden Watson, Blissly Watson, and Skylar Watson; 9 Great-great grandchildren, and countless friends who are considered family

She is preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents Ellis and Rena Brann, brother Bobby Simmons, sister Donna Brann, daughter-in-law Lisa Watson, son-in-law Monty Wallgren, granddaughter Shelbree Wilson, and granddaughters-in-law Amber Watson and Kimberly Watson.

Funeral services will be held on December 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Seminole Ward, 2500 John Street, Seminole, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery at 35500 Hardesty Road in Bethel Acres. Public viewing will be held on December 1, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and on December 2, 2022, 8 a.m.-8p.m.at McElyea and Owens Funeral Group in Shawnee.