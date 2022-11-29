George Harrison death – Olivia Harrison pays tribute to Quiet

On December 30, 1999 he attacked Harrison with a kitchen knife, punctured one of his lungs and caused head injuries. Olivia managed to stop Abram by striking him over and over with a fireplace poker and lamp. Harrison was hospitalised after taking over 40 stab wounds and had part of his punctured lung removed.

Later, in May 2001, the musician had undergone an operation to remove a cancerous growth on his lungs, following a throat cancer diagnosis back in 1997. Then in July, he was treated for a brain tumour in Switzerland and was visited by Ringo Starr.

Ny November he had started radiotherapy at Staten Island University Hospital in New York for non-small cell lung cancer that had spread to his brain.

