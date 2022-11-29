George Harrison gave beautiful final gift to Paul McCartney





Today is the anniversary of George Harrison’s death. The Beatles star lost his battle against cancer on November 29, 2001, aged just 58-years-old. The saddening death of the musician was not a complete shock to his nearest and dearest as he had been battling the disease for years. As a result, he had some final words and parting gifts for his Beatles pals.

Paul McCartney revealed years later that his final meeting with Harrison was filled with tenderness and love. He said: “The last time I met him, he was very sick and I held his hand for four hours.” The Hey Jude singer noted how this was the first time the two had ever held hands. He recalled thinking: “I’ve never held his hand before, ever. This is not what two Liverpool fellas do, no matter how well you know each other.” He added: “I kept thinking: ‘He’s going to smack me here.'” His fears were needless, however. “But he didn’t [hit me],” McCartney said. “He just stroked my hand with his thumb and I thought: ‘Ah, this is OK, this is life. It’s tough but it’s lovely. That’s how it is.'” Twenty years later, McCartney opened up about the parting gift Harrison gave to him just before his death. And it is something he looks at every single day.

McCartney revealed Harrison was “a really good gardener” and was “very into horticulture”. As a result, Harrison gave him a tree as a gift, something he had grown and cultivated himself. He planted it at his house, and since then, it has acted as a constant reminder of one of his lost friends. McCartney went on: “It’s a big fir tree, and it’s by my gate. As I was leaving my house this morning, I get out of the car, close the gate and look up at the tree and say: ‘Hi, George.’ There he is, growing strongly.” He added: “As the years go by, every time I look at it I go: ‘That’s the tree George gave me.’ George has entered that tree for me. I hope he’s happy with that.” DON’T MISS…

The Beatles’ George Harrison ‘felt sorry’ for Elvis Presley [GEORGE AND ELVIS]

George Harrison ‘hated’ one Beatles song – and he wasn’t alone [BAD BEATLES SONG]

The Beatles’ favourite Beatles albums – Can you guess what they chose? [FAVOURITE BEATLES ALBUMS]

McCartney has not forgotten his friend. Last year, 2021, marked the 20th anniversary of Harrison’s death. He recognised the sombre occasion by posting on his social media accounts. He posted a black and white photo of the pair of them playing guitars. He added the touching caption: “Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul.” Ringo Starr, the other remaining member of The Beatles, did the same. He posted a comical photo of the pair of them smoking cigars as young men. He captioned the image: “Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo,” (sic) with a slew of emojis. Harrison died in a property owned by McCartney in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. He was surrounded by his wife, Olivia Harrison, his son, Dhani Harrison, and his closest friend, Ravi Shankar, as well as his family and some other Hare Krishna devotees. The latter chanted verses from the Bhagavad Gita – a religious Hindu text – during the visit.

Olivia later revealed Harrison had some final words to share with the world. He said: “Everything else can wait, but the search for God cannot wait, and love one another.” Harrison was cremated at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and his funeral was held at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California. His ashes were scattered according to Hindu tradition in a private ceremony in the Ganges and Yamuna rivers near Varanasi, India. SOURCE