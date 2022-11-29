Giving the gift of a Florida vacation this holiday season

VISIT FLORIDA SPONSORED CONTENT — The best gift isn’t opened, it’s experienced! This holiday, take gift-giving from expected to extraordinary, with a one-of-a-kind Florida experience that offers so much more. Travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead is available on November 15th to share her favorite Florida travel experiences and some amazing deals.

Weatherhead has teamed up with VISIT FLORIDA to invite consumers to rethink holiday gifting this year and instead give something they’ll truly enjoy and remember forever – a vacation to the Sunshine State.

Holiday shoppers can save up to 25% off Florida hotel packages at Expedia.com/GiveFlorida. Join Weatherhead as she highlights some incredible deals available at hotels from across the state and shares details on a special sweepstakes offer that will give one lucky winner the Gift of Florida this holiday season.

Jennifer Weatherhead is a television travel expert based out of Toronto, Canada who’s been traveling around the world for the past twelve years. Her Covid-safe, stress-free and affordable tips are centered around the best and safest getaway destinations for families, honeymooners and singles during the pandemic and beyond.